Bharat Bandh: Delhi-Meerut Highway Blocked By Farmers

The protesting farmers have entirely blocked the Delhi-Meerut Highway at NH-9. The visuals are from this morning as the Bharat bandh was called by the farmer unions. The farmers have been protesting at the various borders in Delhi against the new farm laws passed by the Centre.

Thousands of farmer unions have been gathered at the Delhi-Haryana border for the 12th consecutive day today. The protesting farmers called for a Bharat Bandh during which grain shops, mandis and transport unions of various states have taken a hit.

