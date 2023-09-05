Technology & Teachers: Forging the Future Of India

All section
India,  5 Sep 2023 1:39 PM GMT

BenQ and the global teacher prize recipient, Ranjitsinh Disale have introduced Interactive Flat Panels in 20 Zilla Parishad schools in Solapur, Maharashtra.

BenQ and the global teacher prize recipient, Ranjitsinh Disale have come together and have introduced Interactive Flat Panels (IFPs) to light up the path to education for 20 Zilla Parishad schools in Solapur, Maharashtra. These aren't just panels but beams of hope, illuminating the way towards a brighter future.

With the support of BenQ, Ranjitsinh Disale leads this transformational initiative. Together, they're breaking barriers and unlocking opportunities, empowering teachers and students with digital resources that foster innovative learning. For the teachers, this initiative means a revolution in their classrooms. It equips them with cutting-edge tools and resources, allowing them to transcend traditional teaching methods.

This isn't just a collaboration; it's a commitment to bridge educational gaps and give underprivileged children the exposure they deserve. It's about empowering educators to provide their students with a more enriching and engaging learning experience. In short, it's a testament to the power of education as a force for change.

