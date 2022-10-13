All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Videos
The Logical Indian Crew

Bengaluru's New Kundalahalli Underpass Road Caves In Four Months After Inauguration

Tarin Hussain

Writer: Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

Karnataka,  13 Oct 2022 11:27 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

Four months after its inauguration, a portion of the service road on Bengaluru's Kundalahalli underpass collapsed on Sunday, October 9. A video of the incident capturing the road collapse incident has gone viral on social media platforms. As per reports, a sum of Rs 19.45 crore was spent on the construction of the Kundalahalli underpass by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The BBMP, however, blamed water leakage to be the reason behind the road caving in.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Select A Tag 
Bengaluru 
New 
Kundalahalli 
Underpass 
Road 
Caves 
Four 
Months 
Inauguration 

Must Reads

Media Outlets Make False Claims About Electricity Theft By Madrasas And Mosques In Rampur, UP
No, Protestors Against Hijab Policy Aren't Going Topless In Iran; Video Shared With False Claim!
More Than Half Of LGBTQ Youth Who Came Out At Young Age Have Contemplated Suicide, Reveals Study
Jammu Withdraws Order That Allowed Non-Locals To Vote, Amidst Massive Backlash
Similar Posts
Gujarats 10-Year-Old Shauryajit Khaire Creates History With Bronze Medal
Videos

Gujarat's 10-Year-Old Shauryajit Khaire Creates History With Bronze Medal

The Logical Indian Crew
Vaibhav Waman Shrirame Wins Gold In Yogasana In 36th National Games 2022
Videos

Vaibhav Waman Shrirame Wins Gold In Yogasana In 36th National Games 2022

The Logical Indian Crew
Watch: Bystanders Jump Into Action As Scooter Catches Fire
Videos

Watch: Bystanders Jump Into Action As Scooter Catches Fire

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh: Official Convoy Ignores E-Rickshaw Turning Upside Down On Road In Sitapur
Videos

Uttar Pradesh: Official Convoy Ignores E-Rickshaw Turning Upside Down On Road In Sitapur

The Logical Indian Crew
Madhya Pradesh: Hand-Pump In Guna Spews Out Liquor, Police Bust Hooch Den
Videos

Madhya Pradesh: Hand-Pump In Guna Spews Out Liquor, Police Bust 'Hooch Den'

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X