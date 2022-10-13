All section
Bengaluru's New Kundalahalli Underpass Road Caves In Four Months After Inauguration
Karnataka, 13 Oct 2022 11:27 AM GMT
Four months after its inauguration, a portion of the service road on Bengaluru's Kundalahalli underpass collapsed on Sunday, October 9. A video of the incident capturing the road collapse incident has gone viral on social media platforms. As per reports, a sum of Rs 19.45 crore was spent on the construction of the Kundalahalli underpass by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The BBMP, however, blamed water leakage to be the reason behind the road caving in.
