All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Videos
The Logical Indian Crew

Bengaluru Rains: BBMP-Built Stadium Partially Collapses A Month After Inauguration, Funds Worth Rs 50 Cr Misused

Aditya Pran Changkakati

Writer: Aditya Pran Changkakati

Aditya Pran Changkakati

Aditya Pran Changkakati

Video Journalist

A multimedia journalist with a keen interest and observance of rural development, healthcare, and civic issues.

See article by Aditya Pran Changkakati

Karnataka,  10 May 2022 8:38 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-05-10T14:12:15+05:30check update history

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Aditya Pran Changkakati

Aditya Pran Changkakati

Aditya Pran Changkakati

Video Journalist

A multimedia journalist with a keen interest and observance of rural development, healthcare, and civic issues.

See article by Aditya Pran Changkakati

The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium inaugurated on 1 March 2022 in Bengaluru's HSR Layout partially collapses after heavy rains on May 8. The heavy rains in the city had uprooted several trees while flooding many low-lying roads, but the newly built stadium by the BBMP retains to be the major victim of the lashes. According to reports, iron bars were seen scattered on the parking lot behind the gallery and slabs were torn by heavy wind and rain.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Aditya Pran Changkakati
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Aditya Pran Changkakati
Select A Tag 
Bengaluru 
BBMP 

Must Reads

Delhi Surgeon Plans World's First Womb Transplant To Allow Trans Woman Carry A Baby
Death Hoax In The Name Of Lalu Prasad Yadav Went Viral, RJD Called It Fake
By Chance Or Choice: Dip In Muslim Women Fertility As Enrollment In Education Moves Upward
Mass Bails For One-Time Offenders In Uttar Pradesh Jails, Top Court Direct High Court
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X