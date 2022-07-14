All section
The Logical Indian Crew

Bengaluru: Pourakarmikas, Safai Karamcharis Stage Protest Seeking Permanent jobs, Better Pay

14 July 2022

For a second day, Bengaluru Pourakarmikas protesters at Freedom Park are calling for permanent jobs. Basavaraj Bommai, the chief minister of Karnataka, will examine the matter with officials at 6.30 p.m. The Pourakarmika Association's President, Narayan, said: "Pourakarmikas and Safai Karmacharis won't start working again until our demands are satisfied. The wage being received is insufficient. On a budget of 15,000 rupees a month, how can one support a family? We call for pay increases and the creation of permanent positions."

