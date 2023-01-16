Bengaluru: Army Day Parade Moves Out Of Delhi For First Time Since 1949

All section
Karnataka,  16 Jan 2023 11:17 AM GMT

India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru, hosted the prestigious Army Day for the first time at Parade Ground, MEG & Centre, with great pomp and style on January 15. It is also the first time the parade took place outside the national capital, Delhi, as part of the Centre's initiative to take significant events away from the National Capital Region to different parts of India. The program featured a spectacular horse-mounted parade, a daredevil motorcycle display, skydiving by paratroopers, and a fly-past by the Army Aviation Helicopters and Sukhoi Aeroplanes.

