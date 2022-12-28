All section
Belgium: Doctors In Brussels Prescribe Free Museum Visits To Boost Mental Health
Others/World, 28 Dec 2022 7:43 AM GMT
A pilot study at Brugmann University Hospital in Brussels, Belgium, is testing whether art and culture can relieve people’s everyday anxiety by focusing their minds on more positive stimuli. As part of a new six-month pilot project, some patients suffering from poor mental health will be offered a “museum prescription.”
