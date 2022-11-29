All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Beach Is For All - India's First Permanent Ramp For Disabled People Launched At Marina Beach
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Tamil Nadu, 29 Nov 2022 4:28 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
The Greater Chennai Corporation on Saturday announced that a 'permanent ramp' at Marina Beach would begin functioning from November 27. The Corporation said that the ramp would help differently-abled citizens enjoy Marina Beach's view.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Must Reads
No Place For Bigotry: After Viral Video, Manipal Institute Debars Professor Who Made Offensive Remarks Against Student
'Propaganda, Vulgar Movie': IFFI Jury Head's Criticism On 'The Kashmir Files' Triggers Backlash From Diplomats & Filmmakers