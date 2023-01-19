Be Their Voice & Be Their Comfort!

All section
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
India, 19 Jan 2023 7:47 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
Join the kind community @efgorg @furry_angels16 shared a video of a rescue dog, who was a victim of an accident which caused severe nerve damage along with blindness. This video made us realise how being kind to someone is all they expect from us. Thanks to their team for doing what they do everyday. Sending heartfelt appreciation their way.
