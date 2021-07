'Ayushman Bharat'- Affordable Healthcare Scheme Fails To Help People In Rural, Populated States

A Right to Information Report has revealed that with a population of more than 11 crores, Bihar, India most populated state saw only 19 people had availed treatment for Covid-19 under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme. The highest was seen in Tamil Nadu where 1,584,117 were tested, however, only 10,000 got treatment.