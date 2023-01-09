All section
Avani Chaturvedi To Be First IAF Woman Fighter Pilot To Participate In Aerial War Games Abroad
India, 9 Jan 2023 12:05 PM GMT
India's one of the first three lady fighter pilots Squadron Leader Avani Chaturvedi will be part of the IAF contingent. It will be for the first time that an IAF woman pilot will be part of a war game outside India. Sqn Ldr Chaturvedi is a Su-30MKI pilot.
