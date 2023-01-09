All section
The Logical Indian Crew

Avani Chaturvedi To Be First IAF Woman Fighter Pilot To Participate In Aerial War Games Abroad

9 Jan 2023

India's one of the first three lady fighter pilots Squadron Leader Avani Chaturvedi will be part of the IAF contingent. It will be for the first time that an IAF woman pilot will be part of a war game outside India. Sqn Ldr Chaturvedi is a Su-30MKI pilot.

Writer : Tarin Hussain
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
