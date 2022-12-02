All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Videos

Austra Hind 22: Troops Of Indian & Australian Army Display Combat Skills During Joint Exercise In Rajasthan

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary  (Digital Editor) 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Rajasthan,  2 Dec 2022 11:07 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

'Austra Hind 22' is a joint military exercise between India and Australia, commenced at the Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan on November 28, and will conclude on December 11. It is the largest contingent of Australian soldiers to land in India since World War II. The exercise aims to build positive military relations, imbibe each other's best practices and promote the ability to operate together while undertaking multi-domain operations in semi-desert terrain.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo


Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
Indian Army 
Military 
Rajasthan 

Must Reads

Was Nidhi Razdan Schooled By Jiocare Over Her Unpaid Bills? No, Viral Image Is Morphed
Idol Wing Of Tamil Police Gives Digital Medals To Outstanding Team Members, First State In World To Do So
No, This Viral Video Does Not Show Women Fighting Over Boyfriend In Bihar; Viral Video Is From Punjab
Centre Directs FM Channels To Refrain From Airing Content That Glorifies Drugs, Weapons & Gang Culture
Similar Posts
Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Survivors To Protest At Delhis Jantar Mantar On Disasters 38th Anniversary; Seek Appropriate Compensation
Videos

Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Survivors To Protest At Delhi's Jantar Mantar On Disaster's 38th Anniversary;...

The Logical Indian Crew
Help To Feel Alive!!
Videos

Help To Feel Alive!!

The Logical Indian Crew
Do Your Part To Make This World A Better Place!
Videos

Do Your Part To Make This World A Better Place!

The Logical Indian Crew
Contactless & Hassle Free: India To Begin Facial Recognition Entry At Indian Airports Under Digi-Yatra Project
Videos

'Contactless & Hassle Free': India To Begin Facial Recognition Entry At Indian Airports Under...

The Logical Indian Crew
They Will Never Leave You Alone!
Videos

They Will Never Leave You Alone!

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X