Austra Hind 22: Troops Of Indian & Australian Army Display Combat Skills During Joint Exercise In Rajasthan
Writer: Shiva Chaudhary (Digital Editor)
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Rajasthan, 2 Dec 2022 11:07 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
'Austra Hind 22' is a joint military exercise between India and Australia, commenced at the Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan on November 28, and will conclude on December 11. It is the largest contingent of Australian soldiers to land in India since World War II. The exercise aims to build positive military relations, imbibe each other's best practices and promote the ability to operate together while undertaking multi-domain operations in semi-desert terrain.
