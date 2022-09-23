All section
At Least Four Dead, Nine Others Injured As Housing Society Wall Collapses In Noida
Writer: Tareen Hussain
Delhi, 23 Sep 2022 8:39 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Tareen Hussain
A part of the boundary wall of a housing society in Noida collapsed on Tuesday morning, September 20. At least four people have died, and twelve people were pulled out from the rubble, the police said. The incident occurred while the workers were repairing the drainage system near Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida Sector 21. District magistrate Suhas LY rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident. "Rescue operation is underway, and details of the injured people are being ascertained. The area is being searched as a precautionary measure. All teams are present here," he told the media.
