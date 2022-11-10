All section
Assam Gears Up For 3rd Edition Of Majuli Music Festival To Connect Tribal Communities With Rest Of World
Assam, 10 Nov 2022 4:04 AM GMT
The third edition of the Majuli Music Festival will be held from November 25 to 27 in Majuli, the cultural hub of Assam. This festival aims to create 'Hope' amongst the community of Majuli about their future.
