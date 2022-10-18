All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Assam: Elephant 'Plays' At Narangi Cantonment Children's Park In Guwahati
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Assam, 18 Oct 2022 10:24 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
An adorable video of a wild elephant ‘playing’ at a children’s park in Narangi cantonment in Guwahati of Assam has left the internet in awe. The viral video shows the elephant playing at the swing area of the children’s park in Narangi cantonment in Guwahati, Assam. Notably, with rapid urbanisation, the issue of human-elephant conflicts across Assam has also seen a spike. From 1980 to 2003, as many as 1010 people in Assam and more than 1150 people across the Northeast have died from human–elephant conflicts.
Contributors Suggest Correction
