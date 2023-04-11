All section
Asia's Largest Tulip Garden In Full Bloom In Srinagar; Tourists See Over 1.6 Million Flowers
Jammu and Kashmir, 11 April 2023 6:36 AM GMT
With 1.6 million Tulips on display, the largest Tulip garden in Asia is now in full bloom. The Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden is situated at the base of the Zabarwan Range and next to Dal Lake in Srinagar, offering visitors a truly enchanting experience. The garden is expected to prolong the tourism season in the valley by an additional two months. Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary A.K. Mehta inaugurated the Tulip Garden in J&K's Srinagar on March 23.
