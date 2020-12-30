Delhi CM Kejriwal Tears Copies Of Farm Laws, Asks Govt To Not Become 'Worse Than British'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during the Delhi Assembly on Thursday, December 17 tore up copies of the new agricultural laws implemented by the Centre.

"I hereby tear the three farm laws in this Assembly and appeal to the Centre not to become worse than the Britishers. What was the hurry to get farm laws passed in parliament during a pandemic?It has happened for the first time that three laws were passed without voting in Rajya Sabha." Arvind Kejriwal said.

"I am a citizen of this country first, a chief minister later. This Assembly rejects the three laws and appeals to the central government to meet the demands of farmers," he added.

With the recent farmers' death incidents reported, the Delhi CM questioned the Centre on how many farmers death would it take for the government to listen to their demands. "Every farmer is Bhagat Singh," he further added.