All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Around 34 Open Gyms Constructed In Parks Of Greater Noida; Authorities Urge People To Stay Fit
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
India, 7 Feb 2023 11:00 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has set up open gyms in 34 parks with an estimated cost of ₹1.08 crore. "With a variety of exercising equipment, these gyms are ready to be your fitness partner," reads the tweet's caption. Authorities have urged residents to make the best use of them and stay healthy.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal