Army Day Parade: Indian Army Demonstrates Combat Swarm Drones For First Time

For the first time ever, the Indian Army demonstrated combat drones that can swarm enemy forces and overwhelm their defences. Over 15 such swarm drones of the army flew for the first time in public at the Army Day parade at Delhi's Cariappa Ground on Friday, January 15. These drones can penetrate up to 50 km behind enemy lines and create havoc, while drone operators can stay hidden safely, the presenter at the parade said.

Swarm drones are seen as a potent weapon in future warfare. The US, China, Russia and a few European countries are in the process of developing the first elements of their swarm-drone strike packages. The army also showcased different types of tanks and missile systems during the parade.