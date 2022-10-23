All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Army Chopper Crashes In Arunachal Pradesh; Search Operation Underway
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Arunachal Pradesh, 23 Oct 2022 3:04 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
A military helicopter with five personnel on board crashed in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on October 21, 2022 morning. The site is close to the border with China. Defence officials confirmed the crash of an advanced light helicopter at 10:43 am near Migging village. District authorities pinpointed the site as Singging, a village about 25 km from nearest town Tuting.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Must Reads
Pollution-Free Diwali: All You Need To Know About Green Crackers & How It's Different From Traditional Ones?
Proud Moment! Dalit Scholar From Karnataka Becomes First Indian To Be Appointed As UN Special Rapporteur
SC Points Out Tragic Plight Of Country In Name Of Religion, Directs States To Take Suo Motu Action Against Hate-Mongers