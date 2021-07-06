Arctic Sea Ice Is Feeling The Heat, Why Is It Concerning?

The shrinking sea-ice in the Arctic is a sign of climate change which is causing the planet to warm more quickly. This is because more sunlight is being absorbed by the darker ocean, rather than being reflected back into space. According to figures from NASA, the loss of the minimum Arctic sea-ice is 13.1% per decade. This phenomenon will have endless effects on the world, human life, marine life and animals.



