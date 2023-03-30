Anything Is Possible Once You Choose Hope!

All section
Rajasthan, 30 March 2023 11:59 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh
Jaipur Collector Prakash Purohit, in a viral video, is seen assisting a specially-abled man by making him sit at his table and listening to his grievance. The person addresses his concern while pointing to a piece of paper and then displaying multiple documents as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) official patiently listens to him. We appreciate IAS Prakash Purohit for his compassionate nature!
