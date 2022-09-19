Antarctica's "Doomsday Glacier" On Edge Of Disaster, Says Study: Here's What Will Happen If It Disintegrates

All section
Others/World,  19 Sep 2022

Antarctica's so-called "doomsday glacier" -- nicknamed because of its high risk of collapse and threat to global sea level -- has the potential to rapidly retreat in the coming years, scientists say, amplifying concerns over the extreme sea level rise that would accompany its potential demise.

