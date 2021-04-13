Another Migrant Exodus Due To Fear Of Lockdown? How Prepared Is Govt?

Even after one year of the first lockdown during the first wave of COVID-19 in 2020, the govt has no reliable data on migrant workers and deaths. Fearing the lockdown amid the second wave of COVID-19 cases, the migrant exodus has again started in India. The Logical Indian’s Shubham Thakur explains all about it.

