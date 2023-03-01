All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Another Lake Created Under Delhi's Initiative To Turn National Capital Into City Of Lakes
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Delhi, 1 March 2023 12:45 PM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Under the Delhi Government's ambitious City of Lakes project, Several lakes were created, including the Nilothi Lake. The video covering the glimpse of the lake was shared by @ankit_delhii on Twitter. "Development of city can be made sustainable when environment & ecology are conserved," reads the caption. Delhi Jal Board aims to transform the Indian capital, globally infamous for toxic air, into a city of lakes. It has given Delhi 14 new lakes and 35 water bodies over a span of five-six years. #lake #Delhi #Environment
