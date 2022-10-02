All section
Annual Cleanliness Survey: Indore Bags Cleanest City Award For Sixth Year In Row, MP Ranks First Among States
Writer: Tarin Hussain
India, 2 Oct 2022 10:49 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Indore also emerged as India`s first 7-star Garbage Free city, while Surat, Bhopal, Mysuru, Navi Mumbai, Vishakhapatnam, and Tirupati earned 5-star Garbage Free certifications.
