The Logical Indian Crew
Andhra Pradesh: Nearly 25 Students Suffer Food Poisoning After Having Breakfast In BC Hostel
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Andhra Pradesh, 13 Feb 2023 12:47 PM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
As many as 25 students of BC Girls Hostel in Kothavalasa of Vizianagaram district fell sick and unconscious due to suspected food poisoning on February 7. The girl students began experiencing complications after eating jaggery-based peanut bars and tamarind rice for breakfast. While some students suffered from vomiting, others fainted on their way to the school. They were quickly shifted to the nearest Government Primary Health Centre. As per available information, out of the 25 students who fell sick, seven girls became seriously ill, prompting the authorities to shift three to Srungavarapukota Primary Health Centre and the remaining four to Pendurthi Primary Health Centre.
