Anannyah Kumari, Kerala's First Transwoman RJ, Assembly Poll Candidate Found Dead
Kerala | 24 July 2021 3:41 PM GMT
Anannyah Kumari Alex, Kerala’s first transwoman radio jockey, who also contested for the state assembly polls, was found dead at her apartment in Kochi on July 20.
Before her death, Anannyah had complained of serious health issues following her sex reassignment surgery and accused the #doctor of medical negligence.
The Logical Indian's Navya Singh takes you through the details.
