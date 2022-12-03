All section
Anand Mahindra Shares Clip Of Innovative 6-Seater Vehicle, Claims Device Could Find Global Application

India,  3 Dec 2022 3:28 AM GMT

Anand Mahindra shared a video of a young man from rural India who managed to build a six-seater cycle auto-rickshaw. The man in the video claimed that it runs on electricity and with a single charge, it can function for up to 150 km. The amount used to build this vehicle is Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000. He also claimed that the vehicle could be charged for just Rs 10. “With just small design inputs, this device could find global application,” Anand Mahindra wrote, sharing the video. The internet community applauded this innovative passenger vehicle, and some users shared suggestions to improve its performance.

