The Logical Indian Crew

Amritsar Celebrates Guru Gobind Singh's Jayanti, PM Announced 26th December As 'Veer Baal Diwas'

Aditya Pran Changkakati

Writer: Aditya Pran Changkakati

Aditya Pran Changkakati

Aditya Pran Changkakati

Video Journalist

A multimedia journalist with a keen interest and observance of rural development, healthcare, and civic issues.

See article by Aditya Pran Changkakati

Punjab,  31 Jan 2022 3:17 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Aditya Pran Changkakati

Aditya Pran Changkakati

Aditya Pran Changkakati

Video Journalist

A multimedia journalist with a keen interest and observance of rural development, healthcare, and civic issues.

See article by Aditya Pran Changkakati

Massive fireworks adorned the sky in Amritsar town of Punjab to mark the occasion of Prakash Purab of Guru Govind Singh ji. Locals celebrated the Sikh festival by busting firecrackers in the vicinity of Golden Temple. Earlier in the day of 9th January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted paying tributes to the 10th Sikh guru Gobind Singh on his birth anniversary, that his life and message give strength to millions of people. PM Modi also announced that starting this year, December 26 will be marked as 'Veer Baal Diwas' as a tribute to the courage of Sahibzades son of Guru Gobind Singh, and their quest for justice.

Writer : Aditya Pran Changkakati
Editor : Ankita Singh
Creatives : Aditya Pran Changkakati
X