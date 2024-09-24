Amitabh Bachchan Unveiled Aditya Birla Group’s New Tagline - “A Force For Good”
For the first time ever! on Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan unveiled Aditya Birla Group’s new tagline, “A Force For Good,” marking a significant milestone in the Group’s journey. By choosing one of India’s most beloved shows as the platform to reach out to India at large, Aditya Birla Group not only emphasised its role as a transformative force in business but also showcased its dedication to making a positive impact on the world.
