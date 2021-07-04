Why Is Film Industry Angry With Proposed Amendments To Cinematograph Act?
India | 4 July 2021 12:05 PM GMT
Several filmmakers and artists have criticised the proposed amendments to the Cinematograph Act which can give the government the power to re-examine an already certified film.
The Logical Indian's Navya Singh explains why the film industry is angry with the amendments.
