Why Is Film Industry Angry With Proposed Amendments To Cinematograph Act?

Navya Singh (Trending News Editor) 
India   |   4 July 2021 12:05 PM GMT
Editor : Kishan Rao | Creatives : Navya Singh
Several filmmakers and artists have criticised the proposed amendments to the Cinematograph Act which can give the government the power to re-examine an already certified film.

The Logical Indian's Navya Singh explains why the film industry is angry with the amendments.

