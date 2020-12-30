Today Marks 365 Days Of Amaravati Farmers Protest Against Chief Minister's Three Capital Bill

The farmers have been protesting against Jaganmohan Reddy government's proposal of shifting the capital from Amaravati, since December, last year.

The state government has proposed to set up Amaravati as the legislative capital, Visakhapatnam as the executive capital and Kurnool as the judicial capital of Andhra Pradesh.

Thousands of farmers from over 29 villages in Vijaywada and Guntur districts have held a series of protests after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced the state government's plans to go for a three capital cities model for the state instead of one capital at Amaravati.

In 2014, 28,000 farmers had given up nearly 33,000 acres of agricultural land for the 'futuristic capital' proposed by then chief minister Chandrababu Naidu. The protesting farmers fear they will suffer a financial setback if the capital is moved from Amaravati.