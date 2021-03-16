Videos

All About Batla House Encounter Case

Shubham Thakur (Trainee Video Producer) 
India   |   16 March 2021 11:50 AM GMT
Editor : Rakshitha R | Creatives : Shubham Thakur
Terrorist Ariz Khan has been sentenced to death in the Batla House encounter case that took place between the police and suspects in September, 2008. The Logical Indian’s Shubham Thakur explains the Batla House encounter case in which terrorist Ariz Khan has been sentenced to death.

