All About Batla House Encounter Case

Terrorist Ariz Khan has been sentenced to death in the Batla House encounter case that took place between the police and suspects in September, 2008. The Logical Indian’s Shubham Thakur explains the Batla House encounter case in which terrorist Ariz Khan has been sentenced to death.

