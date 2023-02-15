All section
Air Pollution Rises To Alarming Level As Dust Storm Engulfs Guwahati
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Assam, 15 Feb 2023 12:10 PM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Guwahati's Air Quality has dropped over the last month for various reasons. Today, Guwahati seems covered in white as the dust storm looms over the city. Guwahati's air quality has stayed in the 'Very Poor' category for a month as per the daily Air Quality Index (AQI) bulletin published by the Central Pollution Control Board. Air pollution has increased to an alarming level, forcing many city-bound flights to divert due to low visibility from a thick dust cloud.
