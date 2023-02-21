All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
AIIMS Rishikesh Successfully Conducts Drone-Based Trial To Transport TB Drugs
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Uttarakhand, 21 Feb 2023 5:59 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh, conducted a successful trial for transporting tuberculosis medicines with the help of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) to the district hospital in Tehri Garhwal in Uttarakhand. Gurugram-based drone start-up TechEagle on February 16 delivered 3 kg of tuberculosis medicines with the help of unmanned aerial vehicles. AIIMS Rishikesh has taken this initiative to supply ATT drugs to prevent TB with the incorporation of innovative interventions, which would likely reach the World Health Organization’s objective to eliminate TB.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain