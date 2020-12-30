Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister Compares Farmers Organisations With Dogs' Urine

Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel, while expressing his comments on the ongoing farmers' protests, compared the farmers' organization to that of kukurmutta (dog's urine).

The state Agricultural Minister was in Ujjain to address a press conference for the BJP where he said, "Farmers organizations have started sprouting like kukurmutta."

He further said, "500 farmers' organizations! It almost seems like these have come up just now. They aren't farmers' organizations at all, but organizations of pimps, brokers, and anti-nationals."

He added that the farmers' organizations were being sponsored by foreign powers, and they would expose them with the help of law. Patel further said opposition parties should not mislead farmers.