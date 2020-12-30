Videos

Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister Compares Farmers Organisations With Dogs' Urine

Tamanna Sahoo (Trainee Social Media Editor) 
Madhya Pradesh   |   30 Dec 2020 3:29 AM GMT
Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Tamanna Sahoo
The state Agricultural Minister was in Ujjain to address a press conference for the BJP where he said, "Farmers organizations have started sprouting like kukurmutta."

Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel, while expressing his comments on the ongoing farmers' protests, compared the farmers' organization to that of kukurmutta (dog's urine).

He further said, "500 farmers' organizations! It almost seems like these have come up just now. They aren't farmers' organizations at all, but organizations of pimps, brokers, and anti-nationals."

He added that the farmers' organizations were being sponsored by foreign powers, and they would expose them with the help of law. Patel further said opposition parties should not mislead farmers.

