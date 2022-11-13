All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Agra Traffic Police Found Children Sitting On CNG Of School Van During Inspection
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Uttar Pradesh, 13 Nov 2022 11:59 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Agra is currently experiencing a traffic month. This traffic month is scheduled to continue through November. The Agra traffic police are informing people of the traffic laws, but on the other hand, car inspections have been stepped up, and those who break the laws are facing consequences. During an inspection in the Kheragarh area, school children were found sitting on the CNG of a school van. Police caught the school van and issued challans. Apart from this, challans of eight other vehicles were also issued in the same area.
