Adverse Reactions Reported Among COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients
India | 1 Feb 2021 2:28 PM GMT
Over 1.6 lakh healthcare workers were vaccinated on January 16 in India. However, more than 70 people across India reported adverse reactions to the vaccine.
The Logical Indian's Devyani Madaik explains what are these adverse effects or Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) that some of the people experienced after vaccination.
