Adorable Video Of Baby Elephant Exploring Surroundings In Anamalai Tiger Reserve: Watch
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Tamil Nadu, 7 Feb 2023 11:17 AM GMT
Editor : Jayali Wavhal |
She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.
Every now and then, various types of content surface and the one thing which indeed makes us smile is the cute animal videos. A Twitter video of a baby elephant was shared by Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Supriya Sahu and was originally made by Dhanuparan. The beginning of the clip shows a sweet baby elephant and her family in Anamalai Tiger Reserve. The tiny animal runs around the ground and explores her surroundings. As she is running, her parents keep a watchful eye on her.
