'Natural Death' Or 'Institutional Murder'?: India Angry Over Activist Stan Swamy's Death
India | 9 July 2021 7:35 PM GMT
Citizens, family and friends of activists arrested in the Bhima Koregaon case have called tribal rights activist Stan Swamy’s death an “institutional murder”.
"It was unconscionable that someone of his age and with his health condition was put in the prison in the first place," they said.
The Logical Indian's Navya Singh explains all about Stan Swamy and why his death has sparked massive outrage among people in India.
