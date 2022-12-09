All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Act On Climate! Parking Lot Upgraded With Solar Panels In A Medical Facility In Indiana
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Others/World, 9 Dec 2022 4:53 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
A Twitter video shared by Mike Hudema on December 7 shows a medical facility’s parking lot in Indiana upgraded with solar panels. It is the first carbon neutral medical facility in the state.
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
