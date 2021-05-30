Aarogya Setu, COWIN, E-Passes: Are Govt Policies/Apps Only For Those With Internet?
India | 30 May 2021 5:26 PM GMT
As govt pushes for digital solutions to fight the pandemic, a large chunk of the population continues to suffer owing to the digital divide.
From Aarogya Setu and CO-WIN to e-passes and online job portals, The Logical Indian's Navya Singh explains how the non-tech savy population has been left behind in the fight against Coronavirus.
