Videos

Aarogya Setu, COWIN, E-Passes: Are Govt Policies/Apps Only For Those With Internet?

Navya Singh (Trending News Editor) 
India   |   30 May 2021 5:26 PM GMT
Editor : Kishan Rao | Creatives : Navya Singh
As govt pushes for digital solutions to fight the pandemic, a large chunk of the population continues to suffer owing to the digital divide.

As govt pushes for digital solutions to fight the pandemic, a large chunk of the population continues to suffer owing to the digital divide.

From Aarogya Setu and CO-WIN to e-passes and online job portals, The Logical Indian's Navya Singh explains how the non-tech savy population has been left behind in the fight against Coronavirus.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian