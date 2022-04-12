All section
'AAP Can't Dare To Even Look At Haryana': CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana,  12 April 2022 5:07 PM GMT

On April 3rd, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the claimed city would remain Haryana's capital, days after the Punjab Assembly passed a motion demanding Chandigarh's inclusion in the state. "We will not let Chandigarh go anywhere. Chandigarh was, is, and will remain Haryana's capital. As long as people of Haryana are with us, nothing can happen," CM Khattar stated to the media. Khattar said shortly after the resolution was passed that Chandigarh would remain the joint capital of Haryana and Punjab. "Aside from Chandigarh, both states have many matters to discuss," he added.

