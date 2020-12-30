"Take Back Black Laws": AAP MPs Confronts PM Modi In Parliament Over Farm Laws

On the birth anniversary of Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Aam Aadmi Party MPs surrounded Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliamentary House and asked him to repeal the Central three agricultural laws. The AAP MPs Sanjay Singh and Bhagwant Mann held placards and shouted slogans.

"Take back the anti-farmers black laws," the MPs shouted.

PM Modi paid floral tributes at the statues of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya in the Central Hall of Parliament and paid tribute to him on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Later at a press conference, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said, "The PM does not address press conferences, Parliament sessions are not held, there is only one-way communication, via radio or over the internet. There is no way to meet him. He even meets farmers of his own choice in Gujarat while people protest barely 20 kilometres away from his residence."