The Logical Indian Crew
Bengaluru: BJP Leader Falls Into Ditch Dug To Uproot Trees For Road Widening Project, Dies
Writer: Vanshika Bhatt

Karnataka, 30 Sep 2021 4:12 PM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |

Creatives : Vanshika Bhatt

A BJP leader from Anekal in Bengaluru fell into a ditch sustaining serious injuries and later succumbing to his wounds. The ditches were dug to uproot trees for road widening work happening at Anekal-Hosur road.
