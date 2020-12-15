"No Farmer, No Food": 9-year-Old Climate Change Activist Licipriya Kangujam Joins Farmers' Protest

Nine-year-old climate change activist Licipriya Kangujam has come out in support of the farmers protesting against the Central farm laws for the last 18 days. Kangujam has been actively supporting the farmers through social media and was present at the Singhu border on December 12. She told the farmers that climate change activists from all over the world are with them.

"Hope my voice will reach all over the world. No farmers, No food. No justice, No rest," the activist tweeted along with the video in solidarity with farmers. Kangujam also urged the farmers to stop stubble burning as it increases air pollution.

"Our farmers are the biggest victims of climate change. Frequent floods, droughts and other extreme weather events like cyclones, typhoons, locusts, etc. are destroying their crops...We want climate justice for our farmers and also should take out a permanent solution to solve the ongoing farmers' crisis at the earliest," said Kangujam.

Also Read: From Making Chalks To Weaving Mats, Children In Jharkhand School Learn To Be Self Reliant