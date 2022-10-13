All section
The Logical Indian Crew
59% Working Women Do Not Make Their Own Financial Decisions: Survey
Writer: Tarin Hussain
India, 13 Oct 2022 1:23 PM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
India may have witnessed a noticeable increase in the proportion of women in the professional sphere, but they still shy away from making independent financial decisions, according to a survey by Tata AIA Life Insurance (Tata AIA).
