4 Killed As Speeding Truck Runs Over Them In Delhi's Seemapuri, NCRB Report Claims Deaths In Roads Accidents Increased By 17% In 2021
Delhi, 23 Sep 2022 8:38 AM GMT
Four people sleeping on a road divider were killed and two others injured when a speeding truck ran over them in Delhi’s Seemapuri around 1.50am on September 21. Deaths by accidents on roads increased by almost 17 per cent in 2021 compared to 2020, indicating an increase in the rate of deaths per 1,000 vehicles in India, according to the latest NCRB report.
