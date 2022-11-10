All section
16 Indian Sailors Held Hostage By Guinean Navy, Seek Govt Help For Release
Sixteen Indian sailors, who are part of the 26-member crew of a ship detained in Equatorial Guinea on the west coast of central Africa, have appealed for help to be released from “unlawful” detention. According to these sailors, the Norwegian-flagged MT Heroic Idun “was arrested by the Equatorial Guinea naval ship in international waters on August 12, 2022.” Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said he was aware of the matter, and his ministry is making efforts to bring the Indian nationals back home.e
